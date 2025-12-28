Bryce Young runs for 10-yard TD to draw Panthers within 17-10

Bryce Young has not had a good day, but he has the Panthers back in the game.

The quarterback ran for a 10-yard touchdown with 13:41 left in the fourth quarter, drawing the Panthers within 17-10 of the Seahawks.

The Panthers drove 69 yards in 13 plays, by far their best possession of the day, to reach the end zone for the first time today.

Young converted a fourth-and-1 on the drive from his own 40 on a scramble for 8 yards.

He completed 6 of 7 passes on the drive for 33 yards after starting his day 7-for-16 for 16 yards and a pick.

The Seahawks converted his interception into a short touchdown drive that gave them a 17-3 lead.