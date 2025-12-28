 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks convert Bryce Young’s pick into 17-3 lead

  
Published December 28, 2025 03:12 PM

Bryce Young has had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.

He has completed 7 of 16 passes for 16 yards and an interception, which the Seahawks have converted into a big day and maybe lights out for the Panthers today.

Seahawks safety Julian Love intercepted Young’s pass intended for Tetairoa McMillan and returned it 26 yards to the Carolina 29. The Seahawks needed four plays to reach the end zone, with AJ Barner catching a 17-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold.

The Panthers have had two turnovers in four plays, with Chuba Hubbard losing a fumble on the first play of the previous drive, and the Seahawks have two short touchdown drives in 3 minutes and 13 seconds to take a 17-3 lead.

Zach Charbonnet converted the Hubbard fumble into a touchdown on a 2-yard run.

The teams were tied 3-3 at halftime.