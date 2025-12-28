Seahawks convert Bryce Young’s pick into 17-3 lead

Bryce Young has had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.

He has completed 7 of 16 passes for 16 yards and an interception, which the Seahawks have converted into a big day and maybe lights out for the Panthers today.

Seahawks safety Julian Love intercepted Young’s pass intended for Tetairoa McMillan and returned it 26 yards to the Carolina 29. The Seahawks needed four plays to reach the end zone, with AJ Barner catching a 17-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold.

The Panthers have had two turnovers in four plays, with Chuba Hubbard losing a fumble on the first play of the previous drive, and the Seahawks have two short touchdown drives in 3 minutes and 13 seconds to take a 17-3 lead.

Zach Charbonnet converted the Hubbard fumble into a touchdown on a 2-yard run.

The teams were tied 3-3 at halftime.