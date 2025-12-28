Drake Maye takes a seat with Patriots up 42-3 in third quarter

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will be getting some extended time on the bench on Sunday.

Maye threw his fifth touchdown pass of the day on New England’s first possession of the second half to put the Patriots up 42-3 over the Jets and then remained on the bench when the offense returned to the field with 5:31 to play in the third quarter.

He ends the day 19-of-21 for 256 yards and the Patriots have scored touchdowns all six times they’ve had the ball. That should help Maye’s MVP chances unless voters discount his performance because of the low level of competition that the Patriots are facing on Sunday.

Josh Dobbs is now running the offense and the Patriots will soon turn their attention to rooting for the Eagles to beat the Bills so that they can celebrate an AFC East title.