 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake Maye takes a seat with Patriots up 42-3 in third quarter

  
Published December 28, 2025 03:12 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will be getting some extended time on the bench on Sunday.

Maye threw his fifth touchdown pass of the day on New England’s first possession of the second half to put the Patriots up 42-3 over the Jets and then remained on the bench when the offense returned to the field with 5:31 to play in the third quarter.

He ends the day 19-of-21 for 256 yards and the Patriots have scored touchdowns all six times they’ve had the ball. That should help Maye’s MVP chances unless voters discount his performance because of the low level of competition that the Patriots are facing on Sunday.

Josh Dobbs is now running the offense and the Patriots will soon turn their attention to rooting for the Eagles to beat the Bills so that they can celebrate an AFC East title.