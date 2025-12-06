Heavy rain in Jacksonville could affect Colts-Jaguars, with lightning delay possible

Rain and lightning are in the forecast for Jacksonville on Sunday with the Colts in town to play the Jaguars.

The AccuWeather forecast for Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville says, “Periods of rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm; a rain jacket may be needed for the football game.”

Although NFL games are played through rain, a thunderstorm could cause a delay. NFL policies are to delay any outdoor game when lightning is spotted in the vicinity of the stadium, and keep both teams in the locker room until lightning has cleared the area.

Heavy rain would also affect the passing and kicking games, and could cause particular trouble for the Colts’ kicking game, as Blake Grupe was just elevated from the practice squad today to serve as the Colts’ kicker for the first time this season.