 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Heavy rain in Jacksonville could affect Colts-Jaguars, with lightning delay possible

  
Published December 6, 2025 12:45 PM

Rain and lightning are in the forecast for Jacksonville on Sunday with the Colts in town to play the Jaguars.

The AccuWeather forecast for Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville says, “Periods of rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm; a rain jacket may be needed for the football game.”

Although NFL games are played through rain, a thunderstorm could cause a delay. NFL policies are to delay any outdoor game when lightning is spotted in the vicinity of the stadium, and keep both teams in the locker room until lightning has cleared the area.

Heavy rain would also affect the passing and kicking games, and could cause particular trouble for the Colts’ kicking game, as Blake Grupe was just elevated from the practice squad today to serve as the Colts’ kicker for the first time this season.