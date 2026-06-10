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Report: Alleged victim in Alaric Jackson case is pregnant

  
Published June 10, 2026 05:52 PM

More details are emerging as to the recent criminal allegations against Rams tackle Alaric Jackson.

Via TMZ, the alleged victim reminded Jackson she is pregnant during the altercation. He allegedly responded by saying, “I don’t give a fuck.”

In a request for a temporary restraining order, the alleged victim claims that the altercation left her with “scratches” and “bruises.”

“He took my phone during the attempt I fought to hold on I bit him trying to keep possession of phone,” she claims in the application for a TRO. “He took it and my headphones, broke them & threw my phone. At which point I started to record the erratic behavior at which point he flipped my food over.”

She also alleges this: “When he came back in from taking things to the car he became upset I was recording, he struggled w/me for my phone I told . . . him to be careful because I’m pregnant, he said “I don’t give a fuck.’ I got bruises, scratches and cuts in the scuffle. He took my keys & phone and threw them over our city view yard.”

The alleged victim contends that Jackson “took all of my belongings & threw them in dumpster, took my passport, changed locks and made verbal threats of bodily harm.”

Jackson was arrested for felony battery on Monday night.

Jackson faces separate scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy. The baseline suspension for domestic violence is six games. Pregnancy of the alleged victim is an aggravating factor. Jackson’s past violation also could lengthen the punishment.

In 2024, the NFL suspended Jackson two games, based on a claim from that Jackson recorded a woman during sex without consent, refused to delete the video, and taunted her with it. She sued Jackson over the situation in November.