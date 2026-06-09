Rams’ Alaric Jackson arrested for felony domestic battery

Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was arrested for felony domestic battery on Monday night in Los Angeles.

NBC4 reports that Jackson was arrested at around 11 p.m., after police were called to his home.

The report said Jackson and a woman had an argument, Jackson thought the woman was recording him with her phone and allegedly tried to take the phone out of her hand, and investigators said the woman had scratch marks on her arms.

Jackson was jailed early Tuesday morning, and released after posting a $50,000 bond.

In 2024, the NFL suspended Jackson two games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy, as a result of a woman reporting that Jackson recorded her during sex without consent, refused to delete the video and taunted her with it. The woman filed a lawsuit against Jackson in November.

Last year the Rams signed Jackson to a three-year, $57 million contract extension. Jackson started 16 regular-season games and all three postseason games for the Rams last season.