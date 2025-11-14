Alaric Jackson is sued over incident that resulted in two-game suspension

In August 2024, the NFL suspended Rams tackle Alaric Jackson two games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. A reason for the suspension was never disclosed, by the league, the Rams, or Jackson.

The reason emerged on Thursday, in the form a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles against Jackson.

Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, a Philadelphia woman has sued Jackson for recording her without consent during sex. Jackson allegedly refused to delete the video and taunted her with it, per the filing.

An NFL spokesperson referred Barshop to the suspension, declining additional comment.

The suspension without pay cost Jackson $543,333 in pay, based on his 2024 base salary of $4.89 million.

In the lawsuit, the woman contends that she met Jackson on Instagram and visited him in L.A. in May 2024. She claims that he recorded them while having sex. He allegedly efused to delete it, and then allegedly sent it to her after he said that he had deleted it.

She reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department. The authorities told her that she would have to return to L.A., if she wanted to file a formal report. She opted to report the situation to the NFL instead.

Barshop explains that the lawsuit seeks compensation for “emotional distress, loss of privacy, and psychological harm,” and alleging violations of gender violence, revenge porn laws, invasion of privacy, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and fraud.