Bijan Robinson leads Falcons to win over Cardinals

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson turned in a big game today in Arizona, totaling 16 carries for 76 yards and seven catches for 92 yards in a 26-19 win over the Cardinals.

It was a meaningless game in the playoff race, as both teams were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention before today’s game. But it was another opportunity for Robinson to make the case that he is the best running back in football.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 21 of 35 passes for 197 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 16 of 31 passes for 203 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Falcons defensive back C.J. Henderson sealed the win with a diving interception of a Brissett pass as the Cardinals attempted a comeback with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons’ win improves their record to 6-9, while the Cardinals’ loss drops their record to 3-12.