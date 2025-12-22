 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Sunday Night Football: Kyle Hamilton is active for Ravens-Patriots

  
Published December 21, 2025 07:14 PM

The Ravens will have one of their best defenders available for Sunday night’s big matchup against the Patriots.

Safety Kyle Hamilton is active for the contest after he was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Hamilton was a late addition to the injury report this week, as he was limited with the issue on Friday.

Hamilton recorded 87 total tackles with seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles so far in 2025.

Baltimore’s inactive players are cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, receiver Tylan Wallace, offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom, defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, defensive tackle C.J. Okoye, and quarterback Cooper Rush.

The Patriots do not have any surprise inactives as all players listed as questionable are available for the contest.

New England’s inactives are linebacker Robert Spillane, offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, tight end C.J. Dippre, receiver Efton Chism, and quarterback Tommy DeVito.