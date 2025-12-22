Sunday Night Football: Kyle Hamilton is active for Ravens-Patriots

The Ravens will have one of their best defenders available for Sunday night’s big matchup against the Patriots.

Safety Kyle Hamilton is active for the contest after he was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Hamilton was a late addition to the injury report this week, as he was limited with the issue on Friday.

Hamilton recorded 87 total tackles with seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles so far in 2025.

Baltimore’s inactive players are cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, receiver Tylan Wallace, offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom, defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, defensive tackle C.J. Okoye, and quarterback Cooper Rush.

The Patriots do not have any surprise inactives as all players listed as questionable are available for the contest.

New England’s inactives are linebacker Robert Spillane, offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, tight end C.J. Dippre, receiver Efton Chism, and quarterback Tommy DeVito.