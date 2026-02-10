Jets hire Bill Musgrave as quarterbacks coach

The Jets don’t know who their starting quarterback will be in 2026. But they do know who their quarterbacks coach will be: Bill Musgrave.

The Jets are hiring Musgrave for the quarterbacks coach position, the team announced. Thomas Merkle will be the assistant quarterbacks coach, Al Netter will be the assistant offensive line coach and Matthew Sargent will be an offensive assistant.

The 58-year-old Musgrave was the Browns’ quarterbacks coach last year and has had several stints as an NFL quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator.

The Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract a year ago, but he did not pan out, and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be the starter this year. They also have Brady Cook, Tyrod Taylor and Hendon Hooker on the team, and they’ll surely bring in at least one quarterback via the draft, free agency or a trade.