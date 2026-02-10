 Skip navigation
nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Jets hire Bill Musgrave as quarterbacks coach

  
Published February 10, 2026 02:38 PM

The Jets don’t know who their starting quarterback will be in 2026. But they do know who their quarterbacks coach will be: Bill Musgrave.

The Jets are hiring Musgrave for the quarterbacks coach position, the team announced. Thomas Merkle will be the assistant quarterbacks coach, Al Netter will be the assistant offensive line coach and Matthew Sargent will be an offensive assistant.

The 58-year-old Musgrave was the Browns’ quarterbacks coach last year and has had several stints as an NFL quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator.

The Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract a year ago, but he did not pan out, and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be the starter this year. They also have Brady Cook, Tyrod Taylor and Hendon Hooker on the team, and they’ll surely bring in at least one quarterback via the draft, free agency or a trade.