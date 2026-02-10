Steelers are willing to wait for Aaron Rodgers, again

In the days preceding the Super Bowl, a broad net was cast for any and all information that would be worthy of a cameo appearance or two during the five-hour pregame show.

Here’s a nugget that didn’t make the cut.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Steelers definitely want quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return for 2026. It’s not a ploy to make Rodgers think they want him back while hoping he doesn’t return. They want him to return.

And here’s the kicker. They’re in no hurry. While they don’t anticipate that the situation will take quite as long as it did last year to resolve itself, they’re content to focus on developing second-year quarterback Will Howard. With Rodgers not there for the offseason program, Howard has a chance to become QB1 over Mason Rudolph.

Whether Howard becomes a viable starter remains to be seen. Again, he was a sixth-rounder. And while his draft status may have resulted in part from the Shedeur Sanders logjam, Howard lingered until pick No. 185.

It all comes down to what Rodgers wants to do, and when he chooses to do it. Taking his time to make a decision allows him to miss the voluntary portion of the offseason program without criticism or scrutiny from the outside.

One question for Rodgers will be whether and to what extent other options emerge. Last year, it was basically the Steelers or no one. This year, maybe the Vikings warm up to the idea of a season with Rodgers. If they don’t, the choices could be Pittsburgh or Del Boca Vista.

And if Rodgers plays, it’s widely expected 2026 would be his final NFL season. He’ll turn 43 in December, putting him well beyond the non-Tom Brady quarterback expiration date.