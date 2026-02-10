Dan Quinn expects more of Jayden Daniels under center with David Blough calling offensive plays

The Commanders will have a new offensive coordinator in 2026 and head coach Dan Quinn said at a Tuesday press conference that he expects some new wrinkles with David Blough calling the team’s plays.

Blough was on the staff last year as a quarterbacks coach, so he knows Jayden Daniels well but Quinn said that wasn’t the deciding factor in the decision to promote Blough to his new role but that maximizing Daniels’s output is a significant part of any offensive decisions they make.

While Blough worked under Kliff Kingsbury, Quinn said the offense will “look different” in 2026.

“This is going to be like an aggressive, balance attack that will probably have more under center than we have in the past,” Quinn said. “That’s also for run action and play passes to generate explosive plays. We’re going to feature every part of Jayden that makes him unique and special, but also the run action and the runs and the play action game that goes with it.”

Daniels missed 10 games with injuries in 2025 and his health will be at least as significant as any schematic tweaks to what the Commanders are able to do on offense in Blough’s first season running the show.