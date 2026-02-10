Ravens announce Anthony Weaver as their new DC

The Ravens made it official, announcing Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator.

This marks Weaver’s third stint in Baltimore, where he previously spent 2021-23 as an assistant coach and 2002-05 playing defensive end. Weaver, 45, enters his 22nd NFL season overall, including his 15th as a coach.

“A highly-regarded defensive mind, Anthony Weaver has a proven track record of success and is the definition of what it means to be a Raven,” new head coach Jesse Minter said in a statement. “He elevates players with his football IQ, tactical knowledge and natural teaching ability — all attributes that make him one of the game’s most respected coaches.”

Weaver assumes Baltimore’s defensive coordinator role following two seasons in the same position with the Dolphins.

Under Weaver’s leadership in 2025, Miami’s defense finished top 15 in NFL takeaways (18), sacks (39) and forced fumbles (11).

Weaver previously spent three seasons (2021-23) with Baltimore, serving as run game coordinator/defensive line coach in 2021 and assistant head coach/defensive line coach from 2022-23. During that span, the Ravens allowed the NFL’s third-fewest rushing yards per game (95.3), while leading the league in third-down defense (35.5 percent) and opponent red zone touchdown percentage (47.1 percent).