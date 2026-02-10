 Skip navigation
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Klint Kubiak: A lot of tape to watch to determine who first pick will be

  
Published February 10, 2026 03:24 PM

The Raiders introduced Klint Kubiak as their head coach at a press conference on Thursday and one of the first questions he fielded had to do with the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is widely expected to be that pick, but Kubiak steered clear of discussing the Heisman Trophy when asked for his impressions of his play. Kubiak did say that the Raiders having the pick in their possession was an attractive part of the chance to join the team, though.

“The resources that the Raiders have — this building, having cap space, having the first pick — those all go into the decision,” Kubiak said. “As far as who the first pick is gonna be, we have a lot of tape to watch to before we determine who that’s gonna be. I’m excited to get into that process.”

Given the Raiders’ need for a quarterback, it would come as a great shock if anyone other than Mendoza is the first name called in Pittsburgh this April but there’s not much reason for anyone with the organization to show their cards on February 10.