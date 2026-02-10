Klint Kubiak: Maxx Crosby was first in the building this morning, that fired me up

Perhaps Maxx Crosby isn’t actually done with the Raiders?

That’s at least surely the hope of new head coach Klint Kubiak, who was introduced to the media in a Tuesday press conference.

While Crosby has reportedly told multiple people that he does not intend to play for the Raiders again, he was one of the first in the building on Tuesday, according to Kubiak.

“I got to drink a cup of coffee with Maxx this morning,” Kubiak said. “Loved talking ball with him and looking forward to continuing those conversations. He was the first one in here this morning working out. So, that fired me up.

“We want him to be a part of our success going forward — there’s no doubt about that,” Kubiak added. “And he’s one of the best players in the NFL. So, that’s a no-brainer, to get to work with Maxx and to see him continue to have success with this organization.”

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said last week that he thinks Crosby’s time with the Raiders is done and that Crosby could command more in the trade market than the Cowboys got for Micah Parsons. Jason LaCanfora of SportsBoom.com also reported that Crosby has told Raiders minority owner Tom Brady that he’s done with the organization.

We’ll see if things have changed enough for Crosby to get back into the fold with Las Vegas in the coming weeks and months of the 2026 offseason.