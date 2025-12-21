Broncos down 34-20 as they try for their 12th straight win

The Broncos pulled off one of this season’s most improbable comebacks against the Giants and they will need a little more fourth quarter magic to extend their winning streak to 12 games.

A Cam Little field goal with just over a minute off the clock in the fourth quarter put the Jaguars up 34-17 in Denver. The Broncos were down 18 points to the Giants in the fourth quarter before pulling off a win in October.

Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey tied the game 17-17 with a touchdown run on the Broncos’ first possession of the second half, but the Jaguars scored back-to-back touchdowns before the Broncos lost a fumble on a botched handoff. The defense held for the Little field goal and Denver’s offense came back to life on a 48-yard pass from quarterback Bo Nix to wide receiver Troy Franklin.

Nix couldn’t complete any passes into the end zone, however, and a Wil Lutz field goal cut the Jaguars lead to 34-20 with 10:44 left to play.