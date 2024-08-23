Rams T Alaric Jackson suspended two games for Personal Conduct Policy violation

The Rams are going to be without their starting left tackle for the first two weeks of the regular season.

The NFL announced that Alaric Jackson has been suspended for the first two games of the year. Jackson’s suspension comes under the Personal Conduct Policy, but the nature of the violation is not clear.

Jackson started 15 games for the Rams last season and he appeared in 12 games during his first two seasons with the team. Joe Noteboom, who has made 31 starts over the course of his career, is listed as the backup on the team’s depth chart.

The Rams open the season with road games against the Lions and Cardinals.

Jackson has also missed time this summer with an ankle injury. Left guard Jonah Jackson and right tackle Rob Havenstein have also battled injuries, so it’s not an ideal start to the year on the Rams offensive line.