 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers add Christian McCaffrey to injury report as questionable with back injury

  
Published December 13, 2025 04:05 PM

The 49ers may not have one of their best offensive players when they host the Titans on Sunday.

San Francisco announced on Saturday afternoon that running back Christian McCaffrey has been added to the injury report as questionable with a back issue.

McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday as usual for a veteran’s rest day. He was then limited on Thursday with an illness, but was a full participant on Friday and initially carried no game status.

McCaffrey has started all 13 games so far this season and leads the league with 322 touches. He’s currently on pace to finish the season with over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving, which would make him the only player to accomplish that feat twice.

McCaffrey has rushed for 849 yards with eight touchdowns and caught 85 passes for 806 yards with five TDs.