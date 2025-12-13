49ers add Christian McCaffrey to injury report as questionable with back injury

The 49ers may not have one of their best offensive players when they host the Titans on Sunday.

San Francisco announced on Saturday afternoon that running back Christian McCaffrey has been added to the injury report as questionable with a back issue.

McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday as usual for a veteran’s rest day. He was then limited on Thursday with an illness, but was a full participant on Friday and initially carried no game status.

McCaffrey has started all 13 games so far this season and leads the league with 322 touches. He’s currently on pace to finish the season with over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving, which would make him the only player to accomplish that feat twice.

McCaffrey has rushed for 849 yards with eight touchdowns and caught 85 passes for 806 yards with five TDs.