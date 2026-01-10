Dolphins announce Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new General Manager

The Dolphins announced an agreement with Jon-Eric Sullivan to be their new General Manager on Friday.

Sullivan was the vice president of player personnel for the Packers and has spent the last 22 years in the Green Bay organization. He served in the vice president role for his final four years with the team.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Jon-Eric Sullivan as our next general manager. Jon-Eric brings a clear vision for how to build and run a football team, founded upon his own experience at a winning organization,” Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “As we went through our search process, it became undeniable the respect Jon-Eric has across the league as a talent evaluator, leader and man of integrity. We had an extremely talented group of candidates, and Jon-Eric’s ability to stand out so clearly speaks to how impressive he is — not only for his experience, but also his depth of knowledge, his detail-oriented approach and his passion. I believe we found the best of the best in Jon-Eric, and I’m looking forward to working with him as he leads us into a new era of Dolphins football.”

In his own statement, Sullivan said that “our team building process will be intentional, disciplined and sound” and stressed collaboration as an important factor. The Dolphins’ next hire will be their next head coach and that person will join Sullivan in setting the direction for the franchise.