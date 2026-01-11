Bears rally again in fourth quarter to beat Packers 31-27

The Bears did it again, this time ending Green Bay’s season with their comeback.

Chicago pulled off its biggest postseason comeback in team history, rallying from a 21-3 halftime deficit to win 31-27 in a wild-card playoff game at Soldier Field. The Bears trailed 21-6 in the fourth quarter.

They became just the third team in NFL history to score 25 or more points in the fourth quarter of a playoff game, joining the 1934 Giants and the 1992 Eagles, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

In Week 16, Chicago scored 10 points in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, forcing overtime and winning in overtime on DJ Moore’s 46-yard touchdown catch. Moore did it again on Saturday, with his 25-yard touchdown catch with 1:43 remaining for the game-winner.

The Packers reached the Bears 23 with 18 seconds remaining, but Jordan Love threw three incompletions, two of which came after a false start, as time expired on their comeback attempt.

The Bears outscored the Packers 28-6 in the second half to win Ben Johnson’s first playoff game as a head coach.

Packers kicker Brandon McManus cost his team with a missed extra point with 6:36 remaining and a 44-yard field goal with 2:51 left. He also missed a 55-yarder on the final play of the first half that might have been the dagger.

The Bears won despite going 2-for-6 on fourth down and 2-for-5 in the red zone. On their next-to-last possession, though, Caleb Williams hit Rome Odunze for a 27-yard gain on fourth-and-8. It set up Williams’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus with 4:18 remaining to get the Bears within 27-24.

Williams finished 24-of-48 for 361 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Rookie tight end Colston Loveland caught eight passes for 137 yards and had a reception on a 2-point play, and Moore caught six passes for 64 yards.

D’Andre Swift had 13 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears ended up outgaining the Packers 445 to 421 after being outgained 231 to 122 in the first half.

Love went 24-of-46 for 323 yards and four touchdowns, with Romeo Doubs catching eight for 124 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Golden had four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown in his best game of his rookie season. Jayden Reed and Christian Watson each scored a touchdown.