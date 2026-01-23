Sam Darnold remains limited with oblique injury

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold remained a limited participant in Thursday’s practice as he continues to nurse an oblique injury.

Darnold popped up on last Thursday’s injury report after tweaking his left oblique early in practice while warming up. He was questionable, but started and played 47 snaps before turning it over to Drew Lock to finish in mop-up duty.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said earlier Thursday that he is optimistic that starting left tackle Charles Cross will play against the Rams. Cross, though, remained out of practice with his foot injury.

Cross missed the final three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury and injured a knee last week in practice before leaving with a foot injury in Saturday’s playoff win over the 49ers.

The second- and third-string offensive tackles — Josh Jones (knee, ankle) and Amari Kight (knee) — also again didn’t practice.

Guard Bryce Cabeldue (knee) and fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) remained limited for a second consecutive day.

Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (hamstring), wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (rest) returned to full participation after limited work on Wednesday.

Tight end Elijah Arroyo (knee), running back George Holani (hamstring), linebacker Tyrice Knight (shoulder) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) again were full participants.