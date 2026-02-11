Mike Macdonald: Seahawks fans made Super Bowl like a home game, Patriots used silent count

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald says the 12s deserve a lot of the credit for how well Seattle’s defense shut down New England’s offense in Super Bowl LX.

Macdonald told Jimmy Kimmel that Seahawks fans made up at least 75 percent of the fans in attendance, and crowd noise made a significant difference to the outcome of the game.

“It was incredible. It must have been 75-25,” Macdonald said. “Their offense was on silent cadence the whole game, which gives us an advantage on defense. Our offense was using verbal cadence where Sam could give all the commands to the center. So it was like playing a home game.”

It was obvious all day on Super Bowl Sunday that the Seattle fan base would be better represented; we noted before kickoff that the Seattle fans outnumbered the Patriots fans, and that it could make a difference for the Seahawks. Drake Maye found that out the hard way.