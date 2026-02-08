Seahawks fans outnumber Patriots fans at Super Bowl LX

PFT is on the scene at Super Bowl LX in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and a quick glance at the crowd makes one thing clear: There are a lot more Seahawks fans than Patriots fans here.

Seahawks jerseys easily outnumber Patriots jerseys in the stands, and the only crowd noise during pregame warmups that could be heard in the press box was cheers for the Seahawks and boos for the Patriots.

That probably shouldn’t be surprising. The Patriots have been in so many Super Bowls in the last quarter-century that most New England fans who have the desire and the means to attend have already been to one. The Seahawks were last in a Super Bowl 11 years ago, when they lost to the Patriots, so there are more Seahawks fans who have been waiting a long time to see their team try to win it all.

It also doesn’t hurt that we’re a lot closer to Seattle than we are to New England.

Seahawks fans are known for being loud, and the 12s may give them a crowd noise advantage — not as big an advantage as they provide at home in Seattle, but one that could make things just a little bit harder on the Patriots’ offense.