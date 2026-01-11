 Skip navigation
Green Bay collapse could spell doom for Matt LaFleur

  
Published January 10, 2026 11:47 PM

The good news for Packers coach Matt LaFleur? Before Saturday night’s playoff game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that LaFleur “is not going to be judged on these four quarters of football.”

The bad news for LaFleur? Those four quarters of football. More specifically, two of them.

The game went as bad as it could have for Green Bay. The Packers blew a 21-3 lead, allowing 25 fourth-quarter points en route to a 31-27 loss. In all, the Packers were outscored 28-6 in the second half.

During the Prime Video pregame show, Rapoport said the Packers and LaFleur plan to meet to discuss an extension after the season ends. Plans change. And if anything would change the Packers’ plans, it would be an epic collapse against their biggest rivals in the third postseason meeting ever between the two franchises.

For now, there will be plenty of angry Packers fans insisting on change. It’s a natural reaction to a situation like this, especially with five straight losses to end the season. Time will tell whether the extension will happen, or whether new Packers CEO Ed Policy will decide to change his plans.