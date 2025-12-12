 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Evans had a look of 'general disgust' in loss

December 12, 2025 09:06 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack Kyle Pitts' standout performance for the Falcons against the Buccaneers and touch on Mike Evans' visible frustration in the fourth quarter.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_dolphinssteelers_251212.jpg
01:56
MIA can make splash plays vs. PIT to cover spread
nbc_roto_tvweek15bestbets_251212.jpg
01:26
Struggling Jets, Colts among Week 15 best bets
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
04:18
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
08:59
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?
nbc_pft_chiefsplayoffs_251212.jpg
03:05
How likely are the Chiefs to miss playoffs?
nbc_pft_broncospackers_251212.jpg
04:03
Broncos searching for ‘signature win’ vs. Packers
nbc_pft_billspats_251212.jpg
06:57
Holley: Patriots ‘love’ being underdogs vs. Bills
nbc_pft_replaydrama_251212.jpg
12:11
NFL replay officiating has ‘gone rogue’
nbc_pft_toddbowles_251212.jpg
19:55
Florio: Bowles ‘now on the hot seat’
nbc_pft_tnfrecap_251212.jpg
16:27
Cousins’ mastery leads Falcons in win over Bucs
nbc_roto_packers_broncos_251211.jpg
02:40
Bout with Broncos will reveal if Packers are legit
phil_rivers.jpg
03:05
How Rivers’ presence impacts Colts-Seahawks bets
tyler.jpg
02:07
Saints could surprise at home against Panthers
nbc_csu_bestbetsV2_251211.jpg
01:45
NFL Week 15 preview: Best bets
nbc_csu_bufvsnev2_251211.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_tenvssf_251211.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_detvslar_251211.jpg
02:55
NFL Week 15 Preview: Lions vs. Rams
nbc_csu_indvssea_251211.jpg
03:18
NFL Week 15 Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_carvsno_251211.jpg
01:51
NFL Week 15 Preview: Panthers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_steelersdolphins_251211.jpg
02:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Dolphins vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_gbvsden_251211.jpg
04:02
NFL Week 15 Preview: Packers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_vikingscowboysV2_251211.jpg
03:49
NFL Week 15 Preview: Vikings vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_lvvsphi_251211.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 15 Preview: Raiders vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_azvshou_251211.jpg
02:15
NFL Week 15 Preview: Cardinals vs. Texans
nbc_csu_nyjvsjax_251211.jpg
03:07
NFL Week 15 Preview: Jets vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_clevschi_251211.jpg
03:08
NFL Week 15 Preview: Browns vs. Bears
nbc_csu_atlvstbv2_251211.jpg
04:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_lacvskc_251211.jpg
04:34
NFL Week 15 Preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_balvscin_251211.jpg
04:59
NFL Week 15 Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_wasvsnyg_251211.jpg
02:15
NFL Week 15 Preview: Commanders vs. Giants

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_heismanandcfb_251212.jpg
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB
nbc_nba_draftkingssegment_251212.jpg
04:46
Can Flagg, Davis get Mavericks going?
nbc_nba_lastnightgames_251212.jpg
10:00
What does the future hold for Pelicans, Clippers?
nbc_dps_shaqinterview_251212.jpg
13:28
LeBron ‘knows’ when to be a team player for Lakers
nbc_nba_teamxfactors_251212.jpg
08:47
Hart, Castle will be crucial X factors
LVonnDHMoritz.jpg
58
Vonn stands atop World Cup podium once again
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251212.jpg
17:30
‘Legit’ Jaguars not being talked about enough
nbc_pl_sunnewundertheskin_251209.jpg
11:59
Sunderland v. Newcastle, the fiery Tyne–Wear derby
nbc_roto_magicknicks_251212.jpg
02:12
Expect NYK to cover spread vs. Wagner-less ORL
nbc_roto_spursthunder_251212.jpg
02:02
OKC covering spread vs. SA ‘feels like a gift’
nbc_cfb_ndlovecomp_251210.jpg
03:22
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
nbc_nba_denvssac_251211.jpg
01:53
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
nbc_nba_lacvshou_251211.jpg
01:58
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
nbc_nba_bosvsmil_251211.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics
nbc_nba_porvsnop_251211.jpg
01:55
HLs: High-flying Pelicans soar by Blazers at home
nbc_nba_ogleaguepass_251211.jpg
06:54
Lakers are ‘always a show’ with LeBron, Luka
nbc_nba_ogspurshope_251211.jpg
11:52
How to fit Harper into Spurs’ starting lineup
nbc_nba_jaylenbrownhl_251211.jpg
01:58
HLs: Brown has Celtics back near top of East
nbc_nba_amenhl_251211.jpg
01:52
HLs: Thompson thriving as starter for Rockets
nbc_golf_gc_brookehenderson_251211.jpg
05:21
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
nbc_golf_gc_joeldahmen_251211.jpg
05:52
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
oly_cuwom_teamusaqualifying_251211.jpg
08:22
Team Peterson qualifies for Milan Cortina 2026
kennyraidersvegasquarterback.jpg
01:26
Pickett starting could benefit Bowers, Raiders
nbc_roto_taylor_251211.jpg
01:30
How will Taylor’s injury hurt Jets in fantasy?
nbc_roto_rico_251211.jpg
01:31
Dowdle no longer must-start fantasy running back
nbc_rtf_heismanchanges_251211.jpg
05:42
Changes can make Heisman week bigger and better
nbc_roto_chet_251211.jpg
01:36
Holmgren’s efficiency boosting fantasy output
nbc_golf_relay_251211.jpg
51
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251211.jpg
01:59
Golf Channel Games: Short game
nbc_roto_victor_251211.jpg
01:25
Spurs’ Wembanyama aims for Saturday return vs. OKC