49ers place Brandon Aiyuk on reserve/left squad list

The Brandon Aiyuk era isn’t officially over in San Francisco, but it’s getting closer and closer.

On Saturday, the 49ers placed Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list. The move prevents him from playing in 2025.

The designation means what it says. Aiyuk left the team without permission.

If his future guarantees of $24.935 million hadn’t already been wiped out by the team (he reportedly decided not to file a grievance), leaving the squad would have separately accomplished that. The latest development most likely surrenders the prorated remainder of his $1.17 million base salary for 2025. It also possibly opens the door to partial forfeiture of his $23 million signing bonus from 2024 and/or his $22.855 million option bonus from 2025.

Last year, after weeks of drama and uncertainty, Aiyuk decided to decline the opportunity to be traded to the Steelers, signing a five-year, $134.1 million deal not long before the start of the regular season. He appeared in seven games last season before tearing an ACL. Prior to the injury, Aiyuk was limited to 25 catches for 374 yards and no touchdowns.

Aiyuk’s contract for 2026 includes a $24.935 million option bonus, a $1.215 million salary, a $100,000 workout bonus, and $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses. It seems inevitable that he’ll be released.