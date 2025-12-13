 Skip navigation
Bears put Kyler Gordon on injured reserve

  
Published December 13, 2025 04:03 PM

Cornerback Kyler Gordon was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns and the Bears won’t have him for any of their other three remaining regular season games either.

The Bears announced that they placed Gordon on injured reserve due to the groin injury he suffered in warmups during Week 14. Gordon will miss the final four weeks of the regular season, but the team hopes he will be able to return for any postseason games they may play.

This is Gordon’s second injured reserve stint of the year. He missed five games with groin and calf injuries during the first stint and he also missed the first four games of the season while recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Bears also announced that they have elevated running back Brittain Brown and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.