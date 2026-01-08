John Harbaugh plans to wait until next week to start interviewing for coaching jobs

John Harbaugh will take his time before interviewing for his next job.

Harbaugh is not expected to conduct any head-coach interviews until next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Ravens fired Harbaugh on Tuesday after 18 years as their head coach. That instantly made him an attractive candidate for other head coaching vacancies, and perhaps for some teams that don’t yet have vacancies but would fire their current coach if Harbaugh wanted to replace him.

Because Harbaugh is viewed as the top candidate in this hiring cycle, he can take his time and be selective about interviews. Other candidates who are eager to get any head-coaching job will jump at the first chance to interview, and assistant coaches on playoff teams have to schedule their interviews in accordance with league rules that dictate when they can interview and when they’re with their current teams. But Harbaugh has the freedom to tell teams that if they want to interview him, they’ll have to do it on his schedule.

If the betting odds are to be believed, Harbaugh is likely to become the next head coach of the Giants, where he’s the -250 favorite to land the job. But it doesn’t appear that he’s in a rush to interview for the Giants or any other job.