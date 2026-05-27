Giants sign first-round pick Francis Mauigoa

The Giants signed one of their two first-round picks on Wednesday.

The team announced that offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa has signed his four-year rookie deal. The Giants will hold a fifth-year option on that contract as well.

Mauigoa was the 10th overall pick in April. Fifth-overall pick Arvell Reese is now the only unsigned member of the draft class.

Mauigoa was a three-year starter at right tackle for Miami and was an All-American during his final season with the Hurricanes, but he will be switching positions to kick off his NFL career. Mauigoa is expected to start at right guard with veteran Jermaine Eluemunor at the tackle spot.