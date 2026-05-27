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Justin Herbert back with Chargers, Jim Harbaugh happy about “good balance” in QB’s life

  
Published May 27, 2026 03:50 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s absence from the last couple of weeks of the team’s offseason program came with a seal of approval from head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Herbert was back for Wednesday’s workout and Harbaugh said that the quarterback missed time in order to accompany his girlfriend Madison Beer on her concert tour. Harbaugh said he was “so excited” to have Herbert back and that he supported the quarterback’s decision to make time for his relationship because of how committed he has been to the team throughout their time together.

“I was happy he went to support Madison on her music tour,” Harbaugh said, via Gilberto Manzano of SI.com. “Madison supports him at the football games. He told me he wasn’t gonna be here for those two weeks and my first reaction was, ‘do you need a ride to the airport?’ He’s just been somebody that’s just here all the time. There’s times I’ve wanted to shoo him out of the building. He’s at every voluntary, every non-voluntary workout. The same guy that broke his hand and he was here the next day practicing. The next game, stiff-arming guys. Yeah, I was happy. Happy. Good balance.”

As Harbaugh noted, the work at this stage of the offseason is voluntary and Herbert’s absence from a portion of it wasn’t the cause of any alarm for the Chargers.