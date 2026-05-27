Chargers expect Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater to be ready for training camp

The Chargers think they’ll have both of their starting offensive tackles on the field when training camp opens this summer.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon last August and missed the entire season. Joe Alt moved from the right side to fill in for Slater, but multiple injuries limited him to six games before he landed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

On Wednesday, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said at a press conference, via multiple reporters, that the team expects both players to be ready for camp.

“It looks that way,” Harbaugh said.

The Chargers’ offensive line woes contributed to their latest first-round exit from the playoffs, so they’ll be hoping that Alt and Slater can both be around for all of a longer run during the 2026 season.