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Dontayvion Wicks not at Eagles’ OTA today

  
Published May 27, 2026 03:36 PM

Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is among the players opting not to attend Philadelphia’s Organized Team Activities today.

Although OTAs are voluntary, most players choose to attend, and Wicks’ absence is notable because the Eagles just traded fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Packers for him, and signed him to a contract extension, last month. Typically players whose new teams have made that kind of investment in them want to be at practice as much as possible.

Wicks is expected to have a big role in the Eagles’ offense, especially if the much-discussed A.J. Brown trade comes to fruition. The Eagles will want Wicks to have plenty of work with Jalen Hurts and the offense before the season starts.

Other Eagles not in attendance today, according to reporters on the scene, were Brown, linebacker Jihaad Campbell, linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, offensive tackle Lane Johnson and defensive lineman Jalen Carter.