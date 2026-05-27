Jalen Hurts on possible A.J. Brown trade: We’re focused on learning the offense

Wide receiver A.J. Brown remains a member of the Eagles, but that’s expected to change when the salary cap implications of trading him become less onerous after June 1.

Trade talk has swirled around Brown since he aired grievances about the Eagles offense throughout the 2025 season and a frayed relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts was seen as one of the reasons for his dissatisfaction with the team’s direction. On Wednesday, Hurts was asked about the possibility of a Brown trade and he said his mind has been on getting acclimated to new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s scheme while noting that an end to Brown’s time in Philadelphia wouldn’t tarnish what they achieved as teammates.

“For us, we’re focused on learning the offense,” Hurts said. “It really doesn’t change, in terms of our approach to change or improve. There’s an ‘if’ — obviously been a lingering thing, but nothing can replace all the greatness that we achieved together.”

Hurts said that nothing has changed with his relationship with Brown, which he called “really good” despite the chatter that has gone on since the start of last season. Whether that’s a full assessment or not, the future of the Eagles offense is likely to be determined by how well Hurts clicks with other receivers.