Drake Maye: Playing Seahawks Week 1 provides “extra motivation” for training camp

The 2026 season will begin just as the 2025 postseason ended, with the Patriots taking on the Seahawks.

In theory, that could be bad news for quarterback Drake Maye, who was effectively running for his life on the field in Santa Clara throughout Super Bowl LX.

While this matchup will have considerably lower stakes for the two teams, Maye and the Patriots would certainly like to reverse the result in Week 1.

“I think it’s a chance for us to get some extra motivation during training camp, starting off with a bang like that — a chance to get an opponent that left a bad taste in our mouth,” Maye said in his Wednesday press conference. “So I think for us, it’s going to really make us work. We’ve got to bring it Week 1 — on the road in a tough environment. They’re going to be hanging their banner, and that’s a part of it.

“So, it’s going to be interesting, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a tough task. It’ll be something for us to gain some extra motivation, and make training camp better.”

Maye noted that he “definitely” watched the Super Bowl loss, largely to learn from it and see what specifically he could improve.

“For me, on the biggest stage, a big game, I had a lot of plays I wish I had back,” Maye said. “And at such a young point in my career where I can still learn so much, first time playing that defense. So, you can learn things and learn about the game. So I think there’s definitely some parts that you maybe throw [away], that I maybe skip, or know that, no, I don’t want to watch that again. But definitely the game, I think you learn so much from mistakes you make yourself.”

Maye, who finished second in AP MVP voting last season, finished Super Bowl LX 27-of-43 for 295 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions, and a lost fumble. During the regular season, Maye completed 72.0 percent of his throws for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight picks.