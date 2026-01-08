Russell Wilson makes late-career agent change

As quarterback Russell Wilson prepares for his third trip to free agency in three years, he has made the first agent change of his 14-year career.

Wilson is no longer represented by Mark Rodgers. Wilson has hired David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

We first caught wind of the shift on Monday. At that time, NFLPA records showed that Wilson had no agent. Mulugheta did not respond to a text message seeking confirmation that he would be representing Wilson. Now, as noted by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, NFLPA records reveal that Wilson is represented by Mulugheta.

By rule, a five-day waiting period applies following the termination of an agent by a player.

The reason for the change is obvious. In the past, Wilson didn’t need a well-connected agent who would affirmatively sell Wilson’s services. Wilson’s interests were better served by Rodgers, a baseball agent who (like Tom Hagen) had only one NFL client. Rodgers could drive a hard bargain at all times for Wilson, without concern as to whether it would impact his broader relationship with a given team as to any other clients.

Now, Wilson will need someone who can beat the bushes and/or call in favors. Even then, it’s going to be a challenge to find anything more than a one-year minimum deal for Wilson. Especially after his strange claim from Monday that he had suffered a previously-undisclosed Grade 2 hamstring tear prior to Week 2.

If Wilson is truly willing to embrace a QB2/QB3 role, he has a chance. It’s unlikely that anyone will make him the Week 1 starter in 2026, unless he’s a short-term placeholder. Like he was for the Giants in 2025.