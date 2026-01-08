Dolphins GM search down to four candidates

The Dolphins are getting closer to hiring a General Manager to replace Chris Grier, who they fired on Oct. 31.

The Dolphins announced they have narrowed their list to four candidates. They will conduct in-person interviews this week with Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander, Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams and their own interim GM, Champ Kelly.

49ers vice president of player personnel Tariq Ahmad, Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby, Rams assistant GM John McKay and 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen also were on the Dolphins’ initial interview list. They had virtual interviews this week.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who is part of the search, spent 2017-21 in San Francisco with Williams.