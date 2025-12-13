 Skip navigation
Drake Maye goes for 11th straight win with 200 or more passing yards in each game

  
December 13, 2025

Time will tell which of the six quartebacks taken in the first 12 selections of the 2024 draft will be regarded as the best of the bunch. For now, however, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is the one who is on the brink of doing something historic.

He has won 10 straight games while throwing for 200 or more passing yards in each one. If Maye does it again on Sunday against the Bills, he’ll be only the fifth player to ever do it in 11 straight games, per NBC Sports research.

Peyton Manning did it twice, in 2009 (14 games) and 2012 (11 games). Tom Brady did it in 2007 (13 games). Aaron Rodgers did it in 2011 (13 games). Dan Marino did it in 1984 (11 games).

Maye would join Marino as the only players to accomplish that feat before the age of 25.

The names are impressive. This isn’t something that happens for flashes in the pan but for bona fide franchise quarterbacks.

Maye is proving, one game at a time, that he belongs in this category. In only his second NFL season, things are looking up for the Patriots. Which is a lot better than it was looking in 2023 and 2024.