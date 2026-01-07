Beating the Eagles would make the 49ers the first NFL franchise with 40 playoff wins

If they beat the Eagles on Sunday, the 49ers will become the first NFL franchise to record 40 playoff wins.

The 49ers are 39-25 in the postseason in their history, and their 39 wins are the most ever.

The 49ers earned one playoff win before they were members of the NFL, beating the New York Yankees in the 1949 All-America Football Conference playoffs. The NFL counts the records from the AAFC toward its official records, so that win counts as an NFL playoff win.

From the year the 49ers joined the NFL in 1950 through 1980, they only won two playoff games. But in the 1980s they 13 playoff games, and in the 1990s they won another nine playoff games. After a down period in which they won only one playoff game in 12 years, the 49ers then won five playoff games in three years with head coach Jim Harbaugh, and they’ve won eight playoff games with head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Now Shanahan leads the 49ers into a wild card round game against the Eagles, for what could be playoff win No. 40.

The Packers and Patriots are tied for the second-most playoff wins in NFL history with 37, and they’re both in the playoffs this year as well, so with three playoff wins this year either the Packers or Patriots would get to 40.