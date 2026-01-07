 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes will spend most of the offseason rehabbing in Kansas City

  
Published January 6, 2026 10:17 PM

For the first time since he joined the Chiefs in 2017, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is home for the postseason. He already has begun rehab after surgery Dec. 15 to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

Coach Andy Reid said he expects Mahomes to remain in Kansas City this offseason.

“First of all, he’s doing great for just being three weeks out or so,” Reid began. “He’ll go ahead and most likely stay up here for the majority of the time rehabbing. He and Julie (Frymyer), she’s the person who does all that RPT (rehab physical therapy), and so he has a lot of trust in her, and he’s been just in there grinding.

“I think they’ll just continue till we get started again. Not that he won’t take a break here or there, but right now, he’s in that early process where you’ve got to really hit it hard. And, you know, it’s not necessarily a fun thing to do every day. The important thing is that you show up, and that you keep coming, coming back for more, and he’s been doing that.”

Mahomes typically spends his offseason in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he has a home and trains under Bobby Stroupe at APEC (Athlete Performance Enhancement Center).

Mahomes’ goal in rehab is to get back in time to play Week 1.