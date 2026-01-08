Report: Chiefs fire WRs coach Connor Embree

The Chiefs have parted ways with wide receiver coach Connor Embree, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Rapoport adds that Embree might not be the only change that Andy Reid makes to his staff after a disappointing season.

Hollywood Brown was the Chiefs’ leading wideout this season, finishing with 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns. Tight end Travis Kelce led the team with 76 receptions for 851 yards and five scores.

Embree was in Kansas City for seven seasons, the past three as the team’s wide receivers coach. He spent two seasons as an offensive quality control coach (2021-22) and two seasons as a defensive assistant (2019-20).

Before becoming an NFL coach, Embree was on coach David Beaty’s staff at the University of Kansas as a graduate assistant for two seasons. He worked with the offense and special teams.

He also spent time in the high school ranks as the offensive coordinator at Blue Valley West High School and as the wide receivers coach at Fairview High School.