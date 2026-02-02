 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in 'unexpected' move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter's relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Broncos OL Quinn Meinerz withdraws from Pro Bowl Games for personal reasons

  
Published February 2, 2026 12:41 AM

Broncos offensive guard Quinn Meinerz has withdrawn from the Pro Bowl Games, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports. Meinerz cited personal reasons.

Meinerz turned down a Pro Bowl invitation in 2025, because he didn’t want to go as an alternate, he told Tomasson. Meinerz was on the initial list of Pro Bowlers for this season and was expected to participate.

Meinerz played in every game for the Broncos this season. He missed part of the Nov. 6 game against the Raiders because of an illness that had not been diagnosed. According to Tomasson, Meinerz later declined to elaborate.

The Broncos still have five players participating in the Pro Bowl Games. Offensive tackle Garett Bolles, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, defensive lineman Zach Allen, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and cornerback Pat Surtain II are in San Francisco.

The AFC and NFC teams practiced for the first time on Sunday.

The players will participate in a flag football game and other events in San Francisco on Tuesday night.