Report: Vikings will pay Brian Flores more than $6 million per year

It took a little while, and it took a lot of money.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whose contract expired after the season, has rejoined the team on a deal that will pay him, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, more than $6 million per year.

Because coaching pay lacks the transparency of player pay, it’s impossible to know with certainty how much anyone makes. It was reported that Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly received $6 million per year. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio makes $4.5 million annually.

With Kelly now fired, those numbers would make Flores the highest-paid coordinator in the league. Minnesota’s willingness to spend that much on Flores may help explain the reluctance of the Cowboys to enter the bidding.

Yes, we’d be surprised by the amount of the check that owner Jerry Jones would write to guarantee a Super Bowl win. We’d be surprised, because it’s so small.