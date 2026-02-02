NFL, State Department launch partnership tied to international growth

Sometimes, coincidences happen. Sometimes, they don’t.

On the same weekend the federal government granted regulatory approval to the NFL-ESPN mega media merger that will see the league acquire 10-percent ownership of ESPN, the NFL signed a unique “memorandum of understanding” with the U.S. State Department.

Via Sports Business Journal, the agreement between the NFL and the State Department launches a “public-private partnership centered on sports diplomacy through the expansion of American football in global markets.”

Under the memorandum of understanding, the NFL will “continue to host football events, clinics and training sessions abroad, as well as provide access to players, coaches and program materials in the league’s priority global markets, where possible.” The league and the State Department will “collaborate around international games to convene U.S. and foreign leaders in support of sports diplomacy.”

Also, the State Department will help the league “identify priority regions and countries for joint initiatives and coordinate with U.S. embassies and consulates to support the execution of NFL international games and related programs.”

Finally, the State Department will “support international flag football tournaments, training camps and exchanges.”

The situation can be viewed many different ways. Here’s one. The NFL is cozying up to the State Department in order to better implement the long-term plan to globalize the sport, both through tackle football and the proliferation of flag football.

It’s unclear what’s in it for the State Department, beyond the affiliation with a powerful and uniquely American brand that can become the driving force for nudging doors a little farther open as allies and/or enemies try to get a piece of the pigskin-crusted apple pie that is football.