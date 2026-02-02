Seahawks, Patriots have arrived in the Bay Area for Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl week is underway in the Bay Area.

The Seahawks and Patriots both landed in San Jose to kick off the final days before Super Bowl LX. The Seahawks will stay in San Jose and practice at San Jose State this week.

The Patriots will be in Santa Clara — also the home of Levi’s Stadium — and they will practice at Stanford University.

Before the two teams kick off their practice schedules for the week, they will be at Super Bowl Opening Night in San Jose on Monday night. That will be the first of many sessions in front of reporters for the players and coaches before they turn their full attention to the task at hand.

PFT is also on site and will be on top of everything you need to know about both teams and the league in general during the final week of the 2025 season.