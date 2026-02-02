Bills hire Bobby April III as their outside linebackers coach

The Bills are hiring Bobby April III as their new outside linebackers coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

April was Stanford’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons but recently accepted a job with the University of Minnesota to coach the rush ends. April had not even settled in when Jim Leonhard, the Bills’ new defensive coordinator, came calling.

Leonhard and April worked together at the University of Wisconsin.

April also has familiarity with the Bills, having coached the team’s linebackers from 2015-16 under Rex Ryan. He then went to the Badgers, where he and Leonhard met.

April was the outside linebackers coach at Wisconsin from 2018-22.

He spent two seasons with the Eagles and two with the Jets earlier in his career.