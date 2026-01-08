Panthers DT Tershawn Wharton has another full practice

The Panthers had one player miss Wednesday’s practice. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown, though, isn’t injured. He had a rest day.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was a full participant a second consecutive day. Wharton has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury but appears on track to return for the postseason.

Wharton started all nine games he played this season and had 36 tackles and two sacks in those appearances.

The other five players on the report also were full participants as the Panthers appear to be at full health heading into Saturday’s game against the Rams.

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (concussion), cornerback Robert Rochell (concussion), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (calf/ankle), guard Robert Hunt (biceps) and guard Chandler Zavala (calf) fully participated again.