nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Panthers DT Tershawn Wharton has another full practice

  
Published January 7, 2026 08:01 PM

The Panthers had one player miss Wednesday’s practice. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown, though, isn’t injured. He had a rest day.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was a full participant a second consecutive day. Wharton has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury but appears on track to return for the postseason.

Wharton started all nine games he played this season and had 36 tackles and two sacks in those appearances.

The other five players on the report also were full participants as the Panthers appear to be at full health heading into Saturday’s game against the Rams.

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (concussion), cornerback Robert Rochell (concussion), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (calf/ankle), guard Robert Hunt (biceps) and guard Chandler Zavala (calf) fully participated again.