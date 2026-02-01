 Skip navigation
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Raiders set to hire Klint Kubiak after Super Bowl LX

  
Published February 1, 2026 01:34 PM

It looks like the Raiders have found their next head coach.

While it won’t become official until after Super Bowl LX, Las Vegas has zeroed in on Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for the job, according to multiple reports.

Kubiak met with both the Cardinals and Raiders — the two remaining teams with head coaching vacancies — over the weekend, with Las Vegas apparently coming away as the better fit.

Kubiak, the son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak who won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos, is about to complete his first year with the Seahawks. He was previously the Saints offensive coordinator in 2024 and the 49ers offensive passing game coordinator in 2023.

The Seahawks finished the 2025 season No. 3 in points scored and No. 8 in total yards.

Las Vegas will certainly hope Kubiak lasts longer than the team’s last three head coaches. Josh McDaniels was hired in 2022 but was fired midway through the 2023 season. Antonio Pierce served as interim coach through 2023 and was hired full-time for 2024, but was fired after one year. Pete Carroll was then hired in early 2025 but fired after the club finished 3-14.

The Raiders are widely expected to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft. They are now set to pair him with a young, offensive mind to try and compete in the AFC West.