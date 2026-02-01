John Harbaugh considering Brian Callahan, Kliff Kingsbury for Giants offensive coordinator

New Giants head coach John Harbaugh is considering a couple of former NFL head coaches to be his offensive coordinator.

Brian Callahan and Kliff Kingsbury are among the candidates for the Giants job, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Callahan was the head coach of the Titans for a year and a half before he was fired during the 2025 season. Before that he was offensive coordinator of the Bengals for five years.

Kingsbury was head coach of the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022. He was most recently offensive coordinator of the Commanders in 2024 and 2025.