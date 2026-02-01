 Skip navigation
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Falcons to hire Tanner Engstrand as passing game coordinator

  
Published February 1, 2026 09:24 AM

Former Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand has found a new job.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Engstrand will be joining Kevin Stefanski’s staff in Atlanta as the Falcons’ offensive passing game coordinator. The Jets fired Engstrand last week after one year as their coordinator.

The Jets finished 31st in points scored and 25th in yards during Engstrand’s one year on the job.

Engstrand spent five seasons on the Lions’ staff before making the move to the Jets after Aaron Glenn was hired as their head coach. He was the passing game coordinator during his final two seasons in Detroit.

The Falcons have also hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and Alex Van Pelt as their quarterbacks coach.