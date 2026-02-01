 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Greg Roman to have in-person interview for Jets OC vacancy

  
Published February 1, 2026 09:53 AM

The Jets created an opening at offensive coordinator by firing Tanner Engstrand last week and their search for a new one is set to move forward this week.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that former Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman will have an in-person interview for the job. The Jets also interviewed Darrell Bevell, Ronald Curry, Frank Reich, and Lunda Wells virtually and are expected to have two others in for in-person meetings.

Roman spent the last two seasons with the Chargers, but was dismissed after their playoff loss to the Patriots. Mike McDaniel is now the offensive coordinator on Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

Roman has also been an offensive coordinator with the Ravens, Bills, and 49ers.