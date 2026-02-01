Report: Greg Roman to have in-person interview for Jets OC vacancy

The Jets created an opening at offensive coordinator by firing Tanner Engstrand last week and their search for a new one is set to move forward this week.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that former Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman will have an in-person interview for the job. The Jets also interviewed Darrell Bevell, Ronald Curry, Frank Reich, and Lunda Wells virtually and are expected to have two others in for in-person meetings.

Roman spent the last two seasons with the Chargers, but was dismissed after their playoff loss to the Patriots. Mike McDaniel is now the offensive coordinator on Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

Roman has also been an offensive coordinator with the Ravens, Bills, and 49ers.